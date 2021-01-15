Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHN. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

SCHN stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.07 million, a P/E ratio of 302.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

