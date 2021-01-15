Piper Sandler Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Sleep Number stock opened at $98.68 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $639,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.