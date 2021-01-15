Apollo Global Management, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

APO stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,024,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

