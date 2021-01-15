Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,512 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

