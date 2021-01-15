ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

ANGI stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,752 shares of company stock worth $4,822,676. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

