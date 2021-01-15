Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE SHAK opened at $114.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.95 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,137,582 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

