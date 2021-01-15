BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWA. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

