Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading Up 3.6%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) shares were up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.51. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

About Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

