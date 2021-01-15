LivePerson, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for LivePerson in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,829 shares of company stock worth $23,800,295 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

