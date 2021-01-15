Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

