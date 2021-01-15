Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.00. 439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 302.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

