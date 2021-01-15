The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Up 13.1%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) shares were up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 6,326,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 2,258,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 1,952.65%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

