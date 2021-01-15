Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) Shares Up 1%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. 296,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 502,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$59.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.