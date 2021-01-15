Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) (CVE:AFCC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) (CVE:AFCC) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52. 25,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 26,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 77.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$35.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67.

Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

