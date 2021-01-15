Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

