Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Drops By 62.5%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $24.50 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
