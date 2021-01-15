Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Drops By 62.5%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $24.50 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

