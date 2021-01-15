Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Decreases By 30.8%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,443.0 days.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

