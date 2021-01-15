Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Decreases By 30.8%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,443.0 days.
Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.
About ENN Energy
