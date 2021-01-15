Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Increases By 88.6%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,525,600 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 808,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZNOG opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

