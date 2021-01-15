$180.83 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce $180.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.30 million and the lowest is $177.77 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $635.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.63 million to $638.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $737.49 million, with estimates ranging from $731.30 million to $747.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

AAXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $256,532.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,990.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock worth $13,682,585. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -226.73, a PEG ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

