Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of HR opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

