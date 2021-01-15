Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.