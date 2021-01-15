American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after buying an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.