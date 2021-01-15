Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.43, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.