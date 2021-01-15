Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

CRI opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

