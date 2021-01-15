Analyzing OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19% OpGen -532.22% -181.57% -77.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Shared Hospital Services and OpGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

OpGen has a consensus target price of $5.65, indicating a potential upside of 166.51%. Given OpGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Risk & Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and OpGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.65 $660,000.00 N/A N/A OpGen $3.50 million 13.62 -$12.45 million ($6.90) -0.31

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than OpGen.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats OpGen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect pathogens in positive blood cultures. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health to develop a solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

