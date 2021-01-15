OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

OSW stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. Research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

