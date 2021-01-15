Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce sales of $24.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $17.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $92.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $93.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.