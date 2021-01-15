Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €75.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.47 ($91.14).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €72.35 ($85.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

