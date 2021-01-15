Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by Nord/LB

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €172.47 ($202.90).

VOW3 stock opened at €151.98 ($178.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of €148.24 and a 200-day moving average of €141.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

