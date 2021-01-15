Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.08 ($114.22).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €93.25 ($109.71) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.64. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.