Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €500.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) has been given a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €539.57 ($634.79).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) alerts:

MC stock opened at €508.00 ($597.65) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is €503.50 and its 200 day moving average is €433.84.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.