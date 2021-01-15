Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.52.

NYSE:CVE opened at $6.52 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

