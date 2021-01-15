BMO Capital Markets Upgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UDR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.47.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UDR by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after buying an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after buying an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in UDR by 21.5% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

