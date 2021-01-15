Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

