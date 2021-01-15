Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.54.

Shares of BOOT opened at $56.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

