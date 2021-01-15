Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.89. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

