BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $59.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,236 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 338,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,397,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 454,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.