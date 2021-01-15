Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 160,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

