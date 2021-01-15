FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalon in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

INOV stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 15,996 shares worth $302,859. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

