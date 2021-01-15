FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $11.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.79. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,346.55.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,411.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,360.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,261.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 168.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,453.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

