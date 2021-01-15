American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

