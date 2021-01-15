Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lowered by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

NYSE BXP opened at $94.55 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

