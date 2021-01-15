Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Shares Up 0.8%

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

