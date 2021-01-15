Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €115.98 ($136.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.70. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

