Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €91.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €91.40 ($107.53) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

FME stock opened at €68.98 ($81.15) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.