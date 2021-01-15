Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.20 ($102.59).

DRW3 opened at €68.40 ($80.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.70. The stock has a market cap of $588.24 million and a P/E ratio of 48.86.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

