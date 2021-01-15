Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.93 ($181.10).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €135.05 ($158.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.30.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

