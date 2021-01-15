OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head to Head Review

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OptimizeRx and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Repay has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Repay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $24.60 million 24.56 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -210.47 Repay $104.60 million 17.38 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -23.79% -14.44% -11.49% Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77%

Summary

Repay beats OptimizeRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

