Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) vs. Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Financial Review

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prime Meridian and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 15.29% 5.99% 0.63% Eagle Financial Services 24.94% 11.45% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prime Meridian and Eagle Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $20.52 million 2.77 $3.54 million N/A N/A Eagle Financial Services $43.21 million 2.40 $9.76 million N/A N/A

Eagle Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Volatility & Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Financial Services beats Prime Meridian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. As of April 30, 2020, it operated four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, real estate mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

