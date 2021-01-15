Wedbush Comments on KB Home’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KB Home in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,074,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

